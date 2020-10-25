Parents’ night out! Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards made a rare appearance on social media in a new photo with wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer).

Mackenzie, 23, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 24, to share a cute photo of the couple taken at a wedding. In the shot, Mackenzie stunned in a gray, sleeveless jumpsuit with her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves. Ryan, 32, looked dapper in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a burnt orange tie. He accessorized his wedding attire with a boutonnière of white flowers pinned to his lapel.

Courtesy of @mackedwards95/Instagram

“I love you more than Target,” read a GIF sticker Mackenzie placed over the snap.

After the couple celebrated their loved one’s nuptials, she took to her Instagram Story to reveal her favorite part about attending weddings. “So we went to a wedding this evening and I love weddings, I love getting dressed up, I love being able to do my makeup because first of all, I don’t want to do that every day, all day. No. It takes too long. And then at midnight, boom, back to my pumpkin self I go,” she said in a selfie video on the car ride home.

This marks the first time Mackenzie’s husband has made an appearance on her social media since July, when she shared a sweet photo featuring their youngest daughter, 7-month-old Stella Rhea. When trolls pounced at the opportunity to throw shade at Ryan, Mackenzie quickly stepped in to defend her hubby, who has been open about his sobriety journey in the past.

“OMG. I thought that was a GRANDPA! Doesn’t even look like Ryan. Age is not on that man’s side … well, neither are drugs. But damn,” one hater commented at the time. “Hey! STFU that’s my grandpa! I like his gray! Goodbye,” Mackenzie clapped back.

Ryan and Mackenzie have been together since May 2016 after meeting at their local gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They got engaged that December and eloped in May 2017. The couple then celebrated their nuptials with a second wedding ceremony and reception in November 2017.

Together, Ryan and Mackenzie share Stella and 2-year-old son Jagger. Mackenzie has an older son, 5-year-old Hudson, from her previous marriage to Zachary Stephens. Ryan shared oldest son Bentley, 11, with ex-fiancée and fellow Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout McKinney.