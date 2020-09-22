Looking good! Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) looked unrecognizable in a new selfie posted to Instagram amid her weight loss and fitness journey.

In the shot, the 23-year-old showed off her fresh-faced natural makeup as she posed next to a window. The sunlight filtering in highlighted her light blue eyes.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the blonde beauty in the snap. “OK mama,” one fan commented, adding a fire emoji. “Yes honey, come through!!!!!” another follower wrote.

The Tennesse native blessed her fans’ timelines with the selfie, which was the first time she had posted on her Instagram grid since August. Over the past few months, Mackenzie shared her journey to lose weight after welcoming baby No. 3. She welcomed daughter Stella Rhea in January, whom she shares with husband Ryan Edwards. The couple are also parents to 23-month-old son Jagger. Mackenzie is a mom to her oldest son, Hudson, from a previous marriage. Ryan also has an 11-year-old son, Bentley, whom he shares with Teen Mom OG costar Maci Bookout.

“It’s such a struggle after baby [No.] 3!” Mackenzie wrote during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Story in March about her diet and weight loss tips. “I eat whole foods / low carb / intermittent fasting,” she wrote at the time.

Those three tips have definitely work for Mack, because she proudly flaunted her results in a bikini in June. But not everyone was receptive. In the comments, a troll accused her of “using drugs” to achieve her weight loss and claimed the products she was selling on Instagram for a “flat tummy” were “fake.” Of course, Mackenzie clapped back. “I’m not ‘on’ anything,” she snapped. “I eat right and work out. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no quick fix. I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet, but nothing is a miracle fix.”

In August, Mackenzie revealed she also is gluten-free and dairy-free and eats “moderate carbs” after “reverse dieting out of keto.” She also snapped a selfie at the gym and shared a motivational caption with her followers who look to her for healthy lifestyle tips.

“What is your ‘why’? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in? We all have to answer these questions,” she wrote. “It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things. My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why.'”