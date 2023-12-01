Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout seemingly slammed ex Ryan Edward’s estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, after Mack spoke out about how it wasn’t “financially beneficial” to marry someone with substance abuse issues.

“Wow,” Maci, 32, wrote under fan account Teenmomfanz post, which uploaded screenshots of Mack’s comments on Thursday, November 30.

Mackenzie’s initial comments were sparked after she shared a motivational quote about perspective on November 18. Underneath the photo, followers were quick to call out the Teen Mom alum, 26, for walking away from her marriage with Ryan, 35, “once it wasn’t financially beneficial to her anymore.”

“At what point in time is it ever financially beneficial to be married to someone with substance issues,” Mackenzie wrote in a reply to a fan. Meanwhile, another user called out the reality TV personality for “always having a backup plan.”

“That’s literally part of being a mother?” she directly replied. “No feather ruffling but the things I went through and emotions I felt are VALID and OKAY. And I will continue to talk about them so people who are going through the same thing don’t feel like they have to be afraid or stfu.”

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February after six years of marriage. The filing came 18 days after Ryan was arrested and charged with violating a protective order she filed against him, according to online records viewed by In Touch. In addition to the divorce filing, the Tennessee native was granted a restraining order and temporary custody.

The majority of the charges stemming from the arrests were dropped during a court hearing on March 14. In exchange for the charges being dropped, Ryan was ordered to complete six months in rehab. After he checked himself into the facility, Ryan left after just two weeks and was arrested again when he was found unresponsive in his truck on April 7.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

The Teen Mom alum was sentenced to serve nearly one year in prison during an April court hearing. However, the judge announced three months into his sentence that he had been given a furlough in July to complete an inpatient rehab program. After successfully completing the treatment, Ryan was transferred to the Oasis halfway house in August.

Dr. Drew Pinsky spoke to Ryan about how he was handling the divorce during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion on October 11. Ryan told the host that he and Mackenzie “would continue” with their divorce despite sparking reconciliation rumors in August after she visited him in rehab. However, he admitted he wasn’t “sure” she wanted to move forward with the separation.

Maci and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were also present for the conversion and they admitted to feeling concerned about Ryan’s relationship with Mackenzie.

“It was very worrisome. There is no one who should be on that property but the patients,” Jen, 57, said about Mackenzie’s visit. “Ryan got in trouble for that.”

Drew noted that Ryan’s estranged wife may not understand Ryan’s addiction as well as Jen, Larry, 62, and Maci. He then added that her involvement in his life could be “dangerous for Ryan’s sobriety,” which all three of them agreed with.