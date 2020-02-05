We now know the details. Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman was arrested for harassment on January 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and In Touch obtained the documents alleging what exactly what down.

Lyssa, 32, “did strike, shove, or otherwise touch” a police officer man named Kevin Rojas “in an offensive manner” and/or put him through “offensive physical contact,” the documents claimed. But there’s more — she also allegedly did the same to police officer Alema Everett, “with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm” them.

Lyssa claimed she “got into an argument with her girlfriend,” according to The Sun. She said they had “both been drinking” and started to argue but that they didn’t get physical. “The situation was definitely escalated by the police and they were very rough with me,” she said of the visit to her home by the authorities. Lyssa claimed she was arrested after she “put her arm up to the police officer to stop them coming in.”

Lyssa was charged with two counts of harassment under Hawaiian law and the charges were filed on February 3. She posted $600 bail shortly after her arrest and is due back in court for arraignment on February 27. The arrest came amid family drama Lyssa is dealing with involving her father, Duane, 67, and his new girlfriend, Moon Angell.

The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star is currently dating the best friend of his late wife, Beth Chapman. This has led to some — perhaps understandable — friction in the Chapman family. Beth died in June 2019, and not everyone in Duane’s family is particularly happy about him moving on with her friend.

In fact, Lyssa took to Twitter to slam her father for being with his new flame. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she tweeted on January 6. She added in another tweet that she wants her father to be happy, but has concerns that Moon has bad intentions.

For what it’s worth, Dog appears certain Moon is sincere in her feelings. “[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online on January 7. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

It will be interesting to see how Lyssa deals with the charges against her and the drama in her family at the same time. “The whole thing has been really upsetting,” she told The Sun. “I’m sorry and embarrassed, it’s just been a stressful time for me and my family.”