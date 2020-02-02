Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Hasn’t Changed Much Since His ‘Bounty Hunter’ Days, But His Life Sure Has

He’s been doing this for a long time. Duane “Dog” Chapman may be more commonly known to the public as Dog the Bounty Hunter, but he actually got into the career long before he ever had a TV show of the same name.

On June 18, 2003, Duane made international headlines when he captured Andrew Luster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the help of his son Leland Chapman and friend Tim Chapman. But his interest in the bounty hunting world actually started before that.

It may have all begun when the reality star served 18 months at Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. In a 2007 interview with Fox News, he claimed he tackled an inmate about to be shot for trying to escape while he was incarcerated and was congratulated by a corrections officer, which inspired him to become a bounty hunter. “As the guard walked up when I was on top of the inmate apprehending him, and he threw down the handcuffs and said, ‘Hook him up, bounty hunter,'” Duane said. “That is what started the career.”

He’s come a long way since then. Duane appeared in several TV specials over the years, and in August 2004, the first version of Dog the Bounty Hunter debuted. It ran for eight seasons but was canceled in 2012. However, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt premiered on April 21, 2013, and featured the love of Duane’s life — his beloved wife, Beth Chapman.

Finally, a third spinoff entitled Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America premiered in September 2019. It showed Duane doing what he does best — bounty hunting — while also dealing with his wife’s devastating cancer diagnosis. Sadly, on June 26, Beth passed away at just 51 years old after losing her battle with cancer. Her death and subsequent memorial services were featured in the series.

Since Beth’s death, Duane has worked hard to move on without her. He told In Touch exclusively in August that when her family misses her, they can watch her reality show to remember her. “I’m sure we’re not going to have it runnin’ 24/7 like some freak,” he said at the time. “But if they want to see mom, they just tune in WGN America. The show speaks for her.”

