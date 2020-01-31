Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman was arrested for harassment on Thursday, January 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii, amid their family feud In Touch confirms. The 32-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest. She has since been bailed out of jail.

Lyssa’s legal drama comes in the throes of turmoil between herself and her father. The 63-year-old widower is currently dating his deceased wife’s best friend, Moon Angell. Beth Chapman died in June 2019, and since then the two have found comfort in one another. Unfortunately, it’s cost him his relationship with his daughter.

The scorned reality kid previously took to Twitter to scold her father for being with Moon. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she tweeted on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she added. Among her other many tweets, Lyssa said she wants her father to be happy, but worries Moon has ill intentions.

Following her Twitter tirade, she took to Instagram to share a very telling meme. “If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you,” read the quote.

Despite his daughter’s worries, Dog is certain Moon is sincere. “[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

Although Dog told the outlet the two were just good friends, his actions on The Dr. Oz Show say otherwise. In a preview of his emotional episode airing on February 2, the bounty hunter appeared to ask for the redhead’s hand in marriage. Despite what viewers saw in the promo, the two are apparently not engaged, a source told TMZ. In the heat of the moment, Dog blurted out his proposal.

Whether Dog and Moon and dating or just friends, their relationship definitely irks Lyssa.