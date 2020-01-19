This feud is getting nasty. Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, took to Twitter to slam her him in a series of now-deleted tweets. It seems like Lyssa, 32, is still upset about Dog’s close friendship with Moon Angell, who was a former assistant to his late wife and Lyssa’s late mom, Beth Chapman.

“Realizing everything, and the one person I believed in more than anyone was a fake,” Lyssa started her series of tweets on Saturday, January 18. “Now I realize, you’re just a bastard. I’ve been fighting an evil [and] in reality it’s all you. It’s always been you. You are the common denominator.”

While she didn’t directly mention Dog’s name, she continued to elaborate on what had been going on between them. “Speaking to my dad last night, he threatened to tell the world about [my] suicide attempts, so I feel I have to tell the truth myself, before him and his GF can come out against me,” Lyssa, 31, wrote. “Being threatened will never silence me. I’ve been thinking [about] how I would deal with this news coming out how would I hide in line? And I decided to take it into my own hands. I will never be blackmailed because I’ll admit to my mistakes and flaws.” Reps for Dog and Moon Angell did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Lyssa’s claims.

It seems like Dog’s friendship with Moon is the root of the issues between him and Lyssa. The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star has been very vocal about why she disapproves of Moon and Dog becoming close after her mom’s passing. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she wrote on Twitter on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

But the Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, has denied that he and Moon have a romantic relationship. “[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online on January 7. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”