Following the death of his late wife, Beth Chapman, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has found comfort in Beth’s former assistant, Moon Angell. While sitting with his rumored love interest on The Dr. Oz Show, the 66-year-old seemingly asked for her hand in marriage, although he is reportedly not engaged.

“Moon Angell, will you marry me?” Dog said to the redhead in the promo for the jaw-dropping episode shared on Tuesday, January 28. The TV doctor and the possible bride-to-be looked equally as surprised. Before Dog proposed, he admitted he’s “a lot happier” when Moon is by his side.

Courtesy of ‘The Dr. Oz Show’

While the trailer ended with a tease, Dog’s proposal was not as legit as it seemed. Dog was allegedly very emotional and overwhelmed when he blurted out those words, a source told TMZ. The insider confirmed they are not engaged, and he did not get Moon a ring. Although, those on the set of the show told the outlet they thought the reality star was for real.

Despite the bounty hunter’s alleged admission of love, he said the two were just friends in early January. “[Moon] has just been so good to me,” he told Radar Online. “I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

Although he claimed his relationship with Moon is platonic, he did say he was ready to find love again. “I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me,” Duane said. “There will never another Mrs. Dog, but I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman seemed to not buy the idea her dad and Moon are just friends. “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?” she tweeted on January 6. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” the 32-year-old added. In a series of tweets, Lyssa said she wants her father to be happy, but worries Moon has ill intentions.