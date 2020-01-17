Every mom has been there. Tori Roloff joked on Instagram that her son, Jackson Roloff, was not a fan of the meal she fixed on January 16. The Little People, Big World mama shared a clip of her toddler chowing down on a veggie and wrote, “You know dinner is bad when your kid only wants to finish his broccoli. #momfail.” LOL.

To be fair, whatever was on Jackson’s plate didn’t look that bad. It looked like a pretty traditional meat and vegetables sort of dinner, and honestly, kudos to Tori, 28, for whipping it together with a newborn in the house. But Jackson showed how he felt about it when he up and left the table at the end of the video!

In general, it doesn’t seem like Jackson, 2, is a picky eater. When his grandma Amy Roloff shared a photo of her family on Instagram back in March 2019, she captioned it, “I love when [her fiance] Chris is with me. Of course, when I have them over I make dinner … it’s what I do.” She also explained that she made “shepherds pie, salad and a bundt cake with orange marmalade roasted walnut swirl,” and the “extra bonus” was that, “Jackson and [his cousin] Ember loved it.” Grandma win!

Jackson seems to be a pretty good kid overall. When Tori shared an update on him on his first birthday, she wrote that he was already “hilarious,” and added, “I love you so much bud. This year has gone by way too fast. You bring me such happiness and you have spoiled me as your mom.”

And before his baby sister, Lilah, was born, Jackson’s mom wrote about her little boy, “He already shows his sister so much kindness by kissing my belly and constantly wanting to hang in her room. It gets me all emotional when I look at this photo and I can hardly see my baby boy anymore — instead, a confident kid has taken his place. I love this kid with so much of my heart and I often ponder how much more love my heart can give but I can’t wait to find out.” So sweet.

If Jackson occasionally doesn’t love his mom’s cooking, that’s OK! We think he’s pretty great in basically every other way.