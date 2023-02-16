Everything Jeremy and Aubrey Roloff Have Said About Their ‘LPBW’ Exit: ‘We Have More Control’

Not looking back! Jeremy Roloff starred on Little People, Big World since its premiere in 2006, while his wife, Audrey Roloff, made her reality TV debut in 2013. After sharing their lives with fans for years, the couple appeared in their final episode in 2019.

Audrey and Jeremy announced their decision to leave the show in July 2018. “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s son said via Facebook at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

In addition to Audrey and Jeremy, longtime stars Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff also stopped appearing on LPBW in 2019.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – shared several personal moments on the show, including their wedding and Audrey’s pregnancy with their eldest child, daughter Ember.

In January 2023, Audrey revealed the “hardest moment” to film for the TLC series while participating in a Q&A with fans.

“Anything postpartum with Ember,” the mother of three shared. “It was so hard and I was just, like, in so much pain in so many ways and just figuring out motherhood as a first time mom.”

Following Ember’s birth in 2017, the couple went on to welcome sons Bode in 2020 and Radley in 2021.

“On top of that, we had just finished remodeling our house and had moved in three weeks before Ember was born,” she continued during the Q&A. “And then our kitchen flooded and we had to move out when she was ​6 weeks old and we had to do the whole thing all over again and they were filming that.”

Amy, Matt and Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, are the last original cast members still starring on the show.

However, Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, previously hinted that they may be leaving the show soon.

When asked if she and Zach “will ever step away from filming” during a Q&A with fans in November 2022, the TV personality simply responded, “Yes.”

Since leaving behind their careers as reality TV stars, Jeremy and Audrey have continued to share parts of their day to day lives with fans via social media. However, they have embraced telling their story on their own terms.

