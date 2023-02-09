Get well soon! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that her husband, Zach Roloff, had to undergo an emergency shunt surgery. Keep scrolling for updates and everything we know about the procedure.

Why Did ‘LPBW’ Zach Roloff Need Shunt Surgery?

Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on February 7 to ask for prayers as Zach, 32, prepared for surgery.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” the TLC personality explained in a text post.

After admitting she “hesitated” to share the news, Tori continued, “But I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow.”

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous,” the mother of three added. “It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Tori concluded in her post, “Any prayers are greatly appreciated!”

Tori Roloff Shares an Update After Zach’s Emergency Shunt Surgery

On Thursday, February 9, Tori took to Instagram to share photos of Zach as he recovered in a hospital bed after undergoing the emergency shunt surgery procedure and she shared an update with fans.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!! Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

She continued, “We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs! Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you. Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours.”

“I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!” Tori concluded. “You’re a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you. Jeremiah 17:14.”

What Is Shunt Surgery?

The John Hopkins Medicine website explains that a shunt is a hollow tube that is surgically placed in the brain. The tube helps drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirects it to another part of the body where it can be reabsorbed.

Tori did not reveal what exactly was wrong with her husband, though the website explains that shunt procedures tend to address pressure on the brain that is caused by hydrocephalus. The surgery often relieves symptoms that include gait difficulty and lack of bladder control.

What Has LPBW’s Zach Roloff’s Family Said About His Shunt Surgery?

Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, explained that she was canceling a Facebook and Instagram Live event due to a “family emergency” on February 8.

“I’m sorry to cancel my Live tomorrow,” the Roloff matriarch, 60, said in a video via her Instagram Stories. “I love doing them. I love chit-chatting with you. But you know what? You have to rise to the occasion and I was happy to be able to for Zach and Tori.”

She added that she’s watching Zach and Tori’s kids – Jackson, Lilah and Josiah – so that the former schoolteacher can “be there” for her husband.

TLC

“Zach is in the hospital. He has to go through some surgery and we’re just hoping and wishing for the best with lots of prayers,” Amy continued. “If you feel like praying, I would so, so appreciate it for their family.”

Meanwhile, Matt Roloff also asked for prayers and shared how the family is doing amid Zach’s hospitalization.

“Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision,” Matt, 61, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Zach, Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 3, during Christmas. “He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest … all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery.”