While Little People, Big World fans thought they saw the last of pumpkin season in 2022, the annual celebration will officially be back in 2023! Keep reading to find out everything we know about the pumpkin season 2023 on Roloff Farms.

Will Roloff Farms Be Returning for Pumpkin Season 2023?

While Roloff Farms was preparing for its final pumpkin season last year, the business’s official Instagram account, which is run by Matt Roloff and his daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, confirmed the event is returning for 2023.

Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

“Yes, Pumpkin Season is happening this year,” the business’s official account shared in April 2023. “We’ve got a few questions about this, so wanted to confirm. Mark your calendars, it’s on!”

Why Was Pumpkin Season Set to Be Cancelled?

In Touch previously confirmed the father of four placed 16 out of the 109 acres of land in Oregon on sale in May 2022. The portion of land that was listed for $4 million included the Roloff family’s former home, a red barn, the wooden pirate ship that Matt built for his children to play in, a full western town (including a jail, bank, sheriff’s office, general store, hotel and blacksmith’s shop) and a medieval castle, a.k.a “Molly’s Castle,” as Matt built the structure for his only daughter.

Amy Roloff, Matt’s ex-wife, spoke out following the news in a YouTube video, calling it “deeply personal.” She also gave fans a dire warning that the infamous pumpkin season event could be coming to an end.

“I anticipate this will be the last one,” Amy revealed of the crop’s upcoming 2022 fall harvest and the festivities that surround it.

Why Didn’t Roloff Farms Stay in the Family?

While Matt called the decision “hard,” he noted that the “timing was not right” for his sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff to purchase the land — despite them previously expressing interest.

“​​My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come,” the patriarch shared via Instagram in May 2022. “Keeping ​​that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.”

The Oregon resident added that his sons decided against working together toward a possible joint sale and have moved on to other interests.

“Even tho a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’ was offered by both Amy and I,” he continued, “(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) … They decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time. [sic]”

Did a Portion of Roloff Farms Get Sold?

In Touch confirmed that Matt decided to remove the sale listing and convert the property into a short-term rental in late 2022.