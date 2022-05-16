Keeping it within the family? Amid drama surrounding the sale of a portion of his family’s Roloff Farms, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff hinted that his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, may be the only one out of his four adult children that will get to inherit the property.

Matt, 60, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 15, to share more details about the reason why he decided to place a portion of Roloff Farms for sale. In the comments, fans expressed their disappointment that the land would not be passed down to one or a few of the Roloff children so they could take over the family business.

“Was hoping Jacob would take it. He seems to be the only one not letting the wives decide for them,” one fan commented.

Matt responded cryptically, “:))))) You just never know.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

In the same comment thread, fans discussed whether Jacob, 25, was mature enough to take on the responsibility of carrying on the family business. “He’s also the least independent of the bunch. He would first need to get a real job and make a decent life for his family,” one fan commented. “He is still living off his parents.”

“He is employed by Roloff Farms, has his own home and supports his family. Not sure where you get your information, but it’s best to work with the fact when you’re commenting about something you know nothing about [thumbs up emoji],” read a comment posted by the official Roloff Farms Instagram account.

The Instagram user replied to the comment, suggesting that it was posted via the Roloff Farms official Instagram account by Jacob’s wife, Isabel Rock. After several comments, Jacob himself entered the chat.

“You can’t hear it, but I’m singing ‘Obsessed’ by Mariah Carey right now,” he clapped back. “And consider this a reminder to call 911 or have a caretaker drive you to the ER for your terminal bird brain diagnosis.”

As In Touch previously reported, Matt announced that he placed 16 out of the 109 acres of Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on May 12. The land is currently listed for a cool $4 million , which the family refers to as the “north side” of the farm. On that section of property sits several major landmarks that fans will recognize from the family’s TLC series, Little People, Big World: the Roloff family’s former farmhouse, a red barn, a wooden pirate ship that Matt built for his children to play in, a full western town (including a jail, bank, sheriff’s office, general store, hotel, and blacksmith’s shop) and a medieval castle, a.k.a “Molly’s Castle,” as Matt built the structure for his only daughter.

Throughout more than 20 seasons of the reality TV show, Matt and his now-ex-wife, Amy Roloff, expressed their dreams to pass down the farm to their four children — 32-year-old twins Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, 28-year-old daughter Molly Roloff and Jacob — someday so they can takeover the family business.

Instagram

Previously, Jeremy tried to make an offer to buy the north side of the farm but he was turned down. During season 22, Zach and Matt entered negotiations for the north side of the farm but Matt also rejected his offer.

Just days after Matt announced the sale of the north side of the farm, Jacob took to Instagram to share photos taken with his dad as they toured the castle on the property. He captioned the father-son shots, “He may have some weird political beliefs but at least his creativity with the farm is still showing through!”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.