Mending bridges? Little People, Big World exes Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff reunited with their respective partners amid major family drama on Roloff Farms.

In the sunny outdoor photo, Matt, 60, posed alongside his girlfriend Caryn Chandler. The pair were joined by his ex-wife, 57, her husband, Chris Marek and the former couple’s longtime friends from Texas.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and short of it! Period,” the patriarch wrote as his caption on Saturday, June 25. “Negative people, please go away gracefully … you don’t possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo.”

The former flames reconnected amid major tension between the father of four and his son, Zach Roloff. Viewers watched as tense negotiations played out between the father-son duo for the family farm, ultimately resulting in Matt putting 16 acres of the farm — which includes the former family home and barn — for sale.

Zach was hoping to raise his children similar to the way he grew up, but after negotiations played out on the season 23 premiere, he called the ordeal a “toxic situation” with his father.

Ultimately “offended” that his father doesn’t want to sell him the farm, the former soccer player shared his frustration further in a confessional, “The whole thing was weird. All of a sudden, he makes excuses and reasons why we’re not good enough to run the farm.”

Amy previously backed her son and admitted her ex should have taken “the higher road.”

“We’ve heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a ‘for sale’ sign,” Amy told Us Weekly in June 2022. “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together.”

Despite the drama, the family came together for Zach’s son, Jackson Roloff’s fifth birthday party in May 2022. “Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together,” Zach opened up to Entertainment Tonight. “A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We’re not innocent in all this either. But it is what it is.”