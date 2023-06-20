Soaking up the sun. Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff let fans into their Cayman Islands getaway by sharing several photos from the trip.

Audrey, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, June 19, to post a “Caymans Islands photo dump,” which included photos of her and Jeremy, 33, posing together on the beach, enjoying time on a boat and swimming with stingrays.

The former TLC personality continued to let her followers in on the experience by sharing a second post with even more photos of their time at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman Island.

“What a freakin epic week with my best friend and a bunch of our friends!” Audrey captioned the post, which included solo snapshots of her on the beach, pictures with Jeremy and several photos of her posing with friends.

Audrey and Jeremy went on the trip without their kids, Ember, 5, and their sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 19 months, though the couple often makes sure to include their child on fun vacations.

In April, the family traveled to Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, for a ski trip.

“You don’t wanna know how long it took me to pack and unpack from this trip, but it was SO worth it,” the influencer captioned a clip via Instagram that shared highlights from the vacation, including shots of their eldest kids skiing and Radley spending time in the lodge with his grandparents.

After Audrey shared the post, several of her social media followers took to the comments section to note that it looked like the family had fun. However, others slammed her for complaining about the packing process when the trip was seemingly “free.”

“Oh the struggles of packing for a free vacation, wish everybody had these problems,” one person wrote.

The former TV personality addressed the backlash when she shared another photo from the trip via her Instagram Stories. “I appreciate those of you who balance the comment section with some [heart emoji],” she captioned the snap. “Some people are just a little grumpy.”

One month before the ski trip, the couple took Bode and Ember to Disneyland in March.

“Disneyland has indeed not lost its magic,” the mother of three captioned photos of her eldest kids enjoying the theme park. “I never want to forget the wonder and joy on their faces last week.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Audrey and Jeremy’s Cayman Islands vacation.