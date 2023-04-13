Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reacted to trolls that slammed the recent ski trip she took with her family.

The former TLC personality, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, to share a video that documented the vacation she took with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, and their kids Ember, 5, Bode, 3, and Radley, ​17 months, to Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, in April 2023.

“You don’t wanna know how long it took me to pack and unpack from this trip, but it was SO worth it,” Audrey captioned the clip before sharing highlights from the vacation.

While several of her social media followers took to the comments section to note how fun the getaway looked, others slammed Audrey for complaining about the packing process when the trip was seemingly “free.”

“Oh the struggles of packing for a free vacation, wish everybody had these problems,” one person commented.

Audrey eventually addressed the backlash when she shared another photo from the trip via her Instagram Stories.

“I appreciate those of you who balance the comment section with some [heart emoji],” she wrote. “Some people are just a little grumpy.”

Before she shared the clip, Audrey kept fans up to date about the trip by sharing several photos and videos of her family on the slopes and spending time together in the lodge. The couple was joined by Audrey’s parents, who helped take care of Radley while everyone else skied.

The family’s recent trip is not the first time Audrey has stood up to haters.

In March, the influencer and Jeremy, 32, took Bode and Ember to Disneyland.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Before the trip, Audrey took to Instagram to share a video of her revealing their plans for the vacation to their kids with Minnie Mouse-shaped balloons. “Telling our kids we’re are taking them to Disneyland for the first time! Me: ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Bode: “Balloons!!’” she captioned the video. “But Ember is ecstatic to meet the princesses.”

Several trolls responded to the clip by criticizing the former reality star’s decision to take her kids to the theme park. “How can a Christian go to Disney?” one social media user commented. “Pls protect your children.”

However, Audrey didn’t let the haters ruin the trip. She clapped back by sharing a screenshot of the comment via her Instagram Stories. “Comments on my reel like this,” she wrote under the photo, implying she was frustrated by adding an emoji with spiral eyes.