Family getaway! Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff have kept fans up to date about their family trip to Disneyland.

Audrey, 31, shared several photos and videos from their trip, which began on Monday, February 27. In the first photo she posted from the vacation, their eldest kids, Ember, 5, and Bode, 3, posed with Minnie Mouse as Audrey explained that their trip had officially started.

The former TLC personality continued to document the first day of their trip by posting photos of Ember getting a princess makeover, the family riding on Splash Mountain and group shots in front of some of the amusement park’s famous landmarks.

In addition to Ember and Bode, Jeremy, 32, and Audrey share son Radley, 15 months. However, he did not appear in any photos or videos from the first day of their trip.

Even before they took the vacation, Audrey shared the family’s plan to travel to Anaheim, California, for the trip via Instagram on February 20.

“Telling our kids we’re are taking them to Disneyland for the first time! Me: ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Bode: “Balloons!!’” she captioned the video, which documented her sharing the news with Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons. “But Ember is ecstatic to meet the princesses.”

Despite being excited for the trip, Audrey dealt with several trolls who criticized her decision to take her kids to Disneyland in the comments section of the post. “How can a Christian go to Disney?” one social media user wrote. “Pls protect your children.”

However, the former reality star clapped back by sharing a screenshot of the comment via her Instagram Stories. “Comments on my reel like this,” she wrote under the photo, expressing her frustration by adding an emoji with spiral eyes.

While Audrey’s initial post was also met with comments from supportive fans, the mother of three reflected on the backlash she faced in another Instagram Reel shared on February 27.

“Turns out the happiest place on earth is not so popular these days ….” she captioned the clip, which showed several negative comments she received on social media.

Audrey and Jeremy – who took their family to the theme park one month after his twin brother, Zach Roloff, and sister-in-law Tori Roloff took their three kids to Disneyland in January 2023 – didn’t let the negative comments keep them from having a great time.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Audrey, Jeremy and their kids’ trip to Disneyland.