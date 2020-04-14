Tough times. Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, are “mortified” over the released photos of themselves rowing in connection with their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, are afraid the photos make it seem like they “may have unwittingly participated in their parents’ scam to get them into college,” the insider continues.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

On April 8, federal prosecutors released images of two women with blurred faces — identified as the sisters — practicing their rowing skills on workout machines. The photos were allegedly taken by Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli. They were attached to emails sent to scandal ring leader Rick Singer first on September 7, 2016, and later on July 28, 2017. “I need all the other information on her so I can finish her résumé and add rowing club based off [where lives],” read the body of an email in which Loughlin was copied.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, allegedly bribed the University of Southern California with $500,000 in return for their daughter’s acceptance to the prestigious institution. The girls applied as crew team recruits although they never participated in the sport. In March 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were among the 15 parents indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection to the nationwide college admissions scandal. Loughlin could be facing up to 50 years in federal prison for her involvement.

Photos filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts

“And now, her daughters are once again begging her to plead guilty or make some kind of deal, if it’s not too late,” the source says. “It seems like the case against Lori can’t get any worse, but she still can’t fathom the idea of spending one day behind bars. She seemed to be in denial until the recent photos of her daughters Olivia and Bella rowing, and Mossimo’s personal emails detailing the scam, were presented as evidence,” the insider explains. “It’s not only damaging to her case but embarrassing as hell.”

While Loughlin is facing major consequences for her actions, she had sincere intentions. “Lori wants to do what’s best for her girls, but she’s confused and questions their legal plan going forward,” the source says. “She’s constantly fighting with Mossimo and her attorneys. Lori really is at the end of her rope.”

Those involved in the case hoped to get their charges dropped as “the extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding,” court documents obtained by In Touch state.

The court documents also claim evidence was “buried” that could have helped the defendant’s argument. Those who participated in the scandal allegedly believed they were making legitimate donations and not partaking in illegal activity.

Loughlin and Giannulli are due to go to trial in October 2020 for their alleged involvement in the case. The parents have continued to profess their innocence. They pleaded not guilty to several charges of fraud in April 2019. In October, they pleaded not guilty to additional charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.