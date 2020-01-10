Olivia Jade Looks Carefree During Convertible Ride With Boyfriend Ahead of Mom Lori Loughlin's Trial

Michael Simon/Startraks

Riding around the city! Olivia Jade Giannulli was spotted enjoying a convertible ride with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, on Thursday, January 9, and the couple appeared to be in great spirits. It’s been a tough few months for Olivia, as her mom, Lori Loughlin, prepares to fight her case in court for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia, 20, was all smiles during her afternoon outing with her beau, 23, who was rocking sunglasses. The lovebirds appear to be going strong, months after rekindling their romance.

The social media star and her old flame-turned-new flame previously dated, however they briefly parted around May 2019. By August, he confirmed the two were back on with the PDA photo he posted of them on Instagram. In the snap, he was leaning over to kiss Olivia on the cheek. “Lil monkey 💕I love you,” the songwriter captioned his pic.

Just a few days ago, Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli, were spotted doing some shopping in Beverly Hills. The girls have seemingly been leaning on each other amid their mother and father’s legal battle.

The Fuller House star, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of spending $500,000 in bribes in order to have their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, accepted as crew team recruits to the University of Southern California.

In April, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and they were later hit with more charges in October.

After taking a break from social media, Olivia returned to YouTube with an “Everyday Routine” on December 17. In the video, the star mentioned how she has been “gone for a while,” but she didn’t directly address the scandal.

Despite all of the hardships her family is facing at the moment, Olivia is trying her hardest to stay positive. “The whole situation is causing an even bigger rift between the mother and daughter,” an insider previously told In Touch.

“The way Olivia sees it, she didn’t ask her mom to get involved in the admissions scandal,” the source said. “She’s just trying to get on with things and build a career for herself.”