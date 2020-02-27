Will it help their case? Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s attorney claims new evidence has been uncovered “exonerating” the couple in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The lawyer, Sean Berkowitz, alleges the FBI told the scheme mastermind, Rick Singer, to “bend the truth” in newly revealed court documents obtained by In Touch.

“Singer’s notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the in the alleged ‘side door’ scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools,” Berkowitz claims in the docs.

“They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there money was going — to the program, not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer continues in his notes.

This development comes after prosecutors were accused of withholding evidence that could allegedly help prove the Fuller House alum, 55, and fashion designer, 56, didn’t have knowledge the money they paid Singer went to personal bribes. The defense claims the couple believed the donations were legitimate charitable contributions to the University of Southern California.

Berkowitz says the new evidence is “exculpatory” and “exonerating for the defendants the government has charged with bribery.”

Mossimo and Loughlin have been accused of spending $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, accepted as crew team recruits to the prestigious school. The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2019, and they followed suit by pleading not guilty again to the additional charges against them in October.

Federal prosecutors have since released Olivia’s alleged rowing resume, which documented her various achievements, despite her having no experience with the competitive sport. According to documents obtained by In Touch, the YouTube star earned one bronze medal, two gold medals and two silver medals for participating in crew between 2014 and 2016. The resume also alleged that Isabella was “on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.”

Even though the pair’s lawyer filed a motion to have the trial postponed in light of the newly released evidence, the couple’s trial will take place on October 5, following a federal judge in Boston’s ruling on February 27.