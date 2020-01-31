They’re movin’ out. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, put their mansion up for sale for $28 million, In Touch confirmed on January 30. Reports claim the decision to put the house on the market has nothing to do with the college admissions scandal and the couple’s alleged involvement in it. If you’re curious, you can now take a peek inside their multi-million dollar home and dream about owning it yourself!

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, purchased the house for $13.9 million in 2015. The 12,000-square-foot home has been renovated and includes 6 bedrooms and 9 baths, as well as a pool and several outdoor seating areas. What more could someone want in sunny California?

Loughlin and Giannulli are two of the many parents charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme and are currently awaiting trial — in fact, the Full House alum is due in court several times in 2020. She and her husband were indicted and arrested in March 2019 for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes “totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Isabella and Olivia] designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.”

Then, in April 2019, the couple pleaded not guilty to “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.” They were later charged in October for allegedly conspiring to commit federal program bribery and if they should be found guilty, Mossimo and Loughlin are each facing 60 years in prison. They’ve pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Reputation and management expert Eric Schiffer told In Touch exclusively in November that he thinks the scandal will have a lasting impact on Loughlin’s career. “Can she recover from a felony and being in prison for a period of time? Yes,” Schiffer said. “But, it’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse and for her to begin to build back and create a story that allows people to reconnect with her.”

An insider previously revealed to Us Weekly that Loughlin even brought on “a prison consultant on the advice of one of her lawyers,” to help with her legal battle. “Lori wants to be prepared for the worst outcome,” the source said. “But she also wants to demonstrate that she’s taking this very, very seriously.”

If they don’t both land in jail, where do you think Loughlin and Giannulli will live after their gorgeous house sells? Take a tour through their home in our gallery below!