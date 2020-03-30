Time for a change. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff revealed she’s ready to say goodbye to the family farm in a sneak peek of the season 20 premiere of the TLC reality show released on Monday, March 30.

“I’m really hoping I’m not still here during the holidays,” the 55-year-old said to her son Zach Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek in the clip. “Really? What’s your worst-case scenario?” the dad to Jackson and Lilah replied.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“I’m here during the holidays and I don’t find a house until March,” Amy responded, adding, “It’s just time to move on.” If the mom of four continued to live with her ex, Matt Roloff, Zach said it would not be good for the family. “Oh, that would be terrible,” he said. “Dad would throw the biggest fit. I couldn’t imagine.”

Amy and Zach both agreed it would be best if she moved sooner than later. “I think my dad, he would get mad if my mom’s still in the house in March,” Zach said in a confessional interview. “And it’s just like, ‘Wait a minute. How long has it been that you said you’re going to move out? … What’s your plan here? What are you doing?’”

He added, “My mom’s got baggage with my dad too. It’s way healthier for her to move off quicker rather than later. So, I don’t know. I’m just saying that the tension’s going to grow between my dad and her.”

Since the family wrapped up filming, Matt shared Amy — who he split from in 2016 — officially moved out of their shared home in January.

Also in the sneak peek, Chris, 55, disclosed his plans to ask for Amy’s hand in marriage. “I’m planning on proposing on the night of our anniversary,” he said. It looks like he stayed true to his word as he dropped to one knee in September 2019.

“We’ve been dating for three years now, just celebrated our third year, quote, anniversary, and that’s when he asked me to marry him. I was so surprised. So shocked,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so, so very happy. He’s an awesome guy. I love him to death. And I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us. Together. So anyway! I’m engaged! I’m happy. Thank you all, so, so much.”

We can’t wait to see what’s to come on the latest season of Little People, Big World.