Little People Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff share three adorable children. Get to know their little ones: Jackson, 4, Lilah, 2, and newborn son Josiah, whom the couple welcomed in April.

Photo Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Meet Jackson and Lilah

Zach and Tori now have a full house and have been giving updates on the latest with their three children. In an exclusive clip from season 23 of their family’s TLC show filmed before the couple welcomed Josiah, Tori and Zach provided new details about their children, including their latest interests and updates on their health.

“Lilah, are you doing dance moves? Get it, girl. Our kids like to dance,” Tori said as Lilah tapped her toes on the ground while pushing a toy in the street.

The next clip shows the family sitting together in a confessional with Zach asking his kids how old they are.

“One, and [she’s] going to be 2,” Jackson responds while sweetly signaling his and his sister’s ages with his hands.

When Was Josiah Born?

The couple announced that they welcomed their third child, son Josiah, on April 30.

“The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, announcing that Josiah arrived, joining older siblings, Jackson and Lilah.

Throughout her pregnancy with Josiah, Tori shared motherhood updates and baby bump photos. She previously uploaded a video showing her little one nonstop kicking in her belly, posting it on March 9 with the caption, “Oh hi sweet baby!”

What Tori Has Said About Her Miscarriage

Now a family of five, Zach and Tori have hit many big milestones during the past year. They moved from the Roloff family farms in Portland, Oregon, to Washington in October 2021. Prior to that, Tori announced that the couple had suffered a tragic miscarriage in March after learning that they had been pregnant with baby No. 3. She surprised fans later that year with another pregnancy announcement in November.

“I still haven’t fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don’t know that I ever will,” Tori wrote on Instagram in March, reflecting on her heartbreaking miscarriage. “Having a miscarriage was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face personally, and I really could not have gotten through it without God’s promise, or my husband and kids.”