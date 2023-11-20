Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is pregnant! The TLC personality announced she was expecting baby No. 4 with husband Jeremy Roloff.

“Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!” the couple shared in a joint post via Instagram on Monday, November 20. “We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!”

In the video clip, the expectant mama, 32, is seen whispering a secret to her husband, 33, who passes on the secret to their three kids Ember, Bode and Radley. The kids excitedly pass the secret to the youngest sibling, who enthusiastically yells, “Big brother.”

Both friends and fans were shocked but excited to hear the news, running to the comment section to share their congratulatory messages. “Oh my goodness!! So happy for you guys!!” Bachelor alum Madison Prewett commented under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR. Praise God yall!”

Audrey previously shut down pregnancy speculation in August after posting a photo wearing a blue bikini. The reality TV alum screenshotted fans sliding into her DMs asking if she was pregnant alongside another photo in which her stomach appeared flatter.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “But no, I’m not.”

In the past, the “These Are The Days” podcast host has said she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they want. “But we don’t feel like we’re done,” she emphasized during an October 2022 Q&A session on social media.

Apart from the major pregnancy news, the LPBW pair is currently in the middle of a major home renovation. Audrey and Jeremy purchased a $1.5 million, 4,414-square-foot Hillsboro, Oregon fixer-upper home in June 2022. However, earlier this month, Audrey revealed that she and her family were currently “living with their parents” as they had a “long way to go” before the renovations.

“We’ve dealt with so many delays … inventory issues, worker turnover and even theft,” she told fans on November 8. “It’s honestly been so hard and so much freakin’ work [sic].”

The mom of three added that Jeremy is “basically” doing the work of a general contractor and is “doing a lot of physical work.” She continued, “We don’t have enough time to actually make good progress on it between work, the kids, homeschool, life, etc.”