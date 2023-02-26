Inside LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Messy House: Photos

Busy raising kids. Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff have their hands full with three children and multiple businesses causing their house to be a bit messy.

Audrey is no stranger to backlash over her messy house as she has previously clapped back at social media trolls for vocalizing their mean opinions.

“Great for you,” the A Love Letter Life author clapped back in July 2022, after one user commented that her house never looked like the former TLC star’s because “I had nannies. Couldn’t live that way.”

“Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens. I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that,” another person expressed via DM, which Audrey reshared to her Instagram Story with a sarcastic clap gif.

Audrey previously opened up about what a “catastrophe” her home was in a series of Instagram Stories from October 2018.

“Thought I’d give you guys a little bit of the behind-the-scenes reality of life right now,” the former reality star began. “This is what I’ve looked like all day. It’s currently 3 p.m. I do not have a bra on. I’m covered in some kind of food that I fed Ember for breakfast and lunch, not really sure … Our house is a catastrophe because we’ve been gone for a week and got in late last night from flying across the country with a one-year-old. Too tired to unpack and too tired to go grocery shopping, so I Postmate’d lunch for myself right here.”

The mother of three – who shares daughter Ember and sons Bode and Radley with her husband – went on to give followers a tour through the chaos.

“So not only do I just look so fabulous this morning in my attire with no makeup and humidity-curly hair leftover from Nashville and being on a plane all day, but I also just wanted to show you the rest of our house which looks so great right now,” she said sarcastically. “So this is our office-slash-living room. Everything is disheveled and on the floor. Clearly we have not unpacked yet. We have a pile, couple piles of laundry in the laundry room here with leftover clean clothes that I haven’t put away yet.”

Audrey wrapped up her rant by saying, “Moral of the story, if you feel like a complete mess today, you’re not alone. And you know what? I think it’s ok to own it sometimes.”

The Portland native and her growing family purchased a fixer-upper farmhouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, in July 2022 and have been taking fans along through the renovation process.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jeremy and Audrey’s messy house.