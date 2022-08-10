Getting real. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff showed the chaos of “packing to move” as her family prepares to relocate to their new farm.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 9, to share two videos that captured boxes on the floor and various items strewn around the kitchen. Matthew Wilder’s song “Break My Stride” played as Audrey flashed the camera to her son Radley as he crawled near her feet. Her husband, Jeremy Roloff, was also spotted moving around the kitchen.

“Packing to move with 3 kids, husband with a broken toe and busted shoulder, mom with messed up back … it’s goin well,” the text on screen read.

In the following slide, Audrey shared a video of Radley, 8 months, attempting to crawl up her legs. Snacks, tiny appliances and boxes were set on the ground, while the former reality star was sporting stained leggings. “And baby who just wants to be held,” she wrote along with the video.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The TLC alum has been keeping fans up to date about the moving process. “Major packing mode over here,” Audrey shared via her Instagram Story during a fan Q&A on August 5.

“We are currently renting [our old house] back for this month,” she added. “Our move out day is the 17th of August.”

In Touch previously reported that Audrey and Jeremy, 32, sold their Portland, Oregon, home for $730,000 on July 22 after purchasing a family farm earlier that month.

The couple – who are also the parents to daughter, Ember, and son Bode – announced the big news in early July by writing that “it is time.”

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle,” Audrey shared via Instagram at the time.

The mother of three went on to reveal that the new farm will require plenty of updates that could take “years” to complete.

“The layout is actually tough,” she shared when asked if each child will have their own room. “I love how we all sleep on the same floor at our house right now and everyone has their own room.”

“At the new house, the kids will share or one would have to be upstairs alone,” Audrey explained, noting that for the time being, “Bode and Ember will share since [they] are moving into the house ‘as is.’”

The couple purchased the farm after Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy considered buying Roloff Farms. However, Matt Roloff decided instead to put 16 acres of the land up for sale in May 2022.

The following month, Audrey reflected on the missed opportunity in a candid Instagram Story post. “Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” she wrote. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”