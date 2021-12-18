Expanding their family again? Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel Rock, hinted that they are already making plans for baby No. 2 after welcoming son Mateo earlier this month.

Isabel, 25, opened up to fans during a Q&A session via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 17. One fan revealed they were “terrified of pregnancy” and asked Izzy for advice.

“It’s really a hard but also very magical experience. If you’re terrified, ask yourself why. Write down all of the reasons. I was scared, too,” the artist responded thoughtfully. “Scared of getting sick, all the changes. But now I miss it and can’t wait to do it again. It’s a unique experience to each person who gets to walk through it. Only do it if your heart truly feels called to it [red heart emoji].”

Jacob and Izzy started dating in 2014 after meeting in high school. The couple got engaged in 2018 and wed in September 2019. They announced they were expecting their first child together in July. While the couple has not appeared on Jacob’s family’s TLC series, Izzy kept fans up to date throughout her pregnancy journey.

Jacob revealed Isabel gave birth on December 6, but they both announced their little one’s arrival on Saturday, December 11, and also revealed their son’s name. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” Isabel wrote at the time, while adding in her Instagram caption that his birth “didn’t go as planned.” However, she later revealed Mateo spent time in the NICU. On December 12, Isabel admitted her labor experience was “traumatic.”

During a separate Q&A with fans on December 15, a follower asked Izzy why she seemed “hesitant” to share details about her birth story or her son. “We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online. How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when baby is really here,” Izzy explained. “Ultimately Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed. So now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

“As for the birth, I will probably share eventually but it will be focused on me and my experience of course and less about baby,” she added. “Hope that makes sense [smiley face emoji.]”