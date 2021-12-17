Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock opened up about the hardships of new motherhood after welcoming her son, Mateo, with husband Jacob Roloff.

“What is one thing you wish you knew about postpartum period or new motherhood prior to giving birth?” read a post shared by the Instagram account @thebalanceafterbaby, to which Isabel, 25, replied in her own caption via her Stories on Thursday, December 16, reading, “That even though so many have walked through this before you, it can feel incredibly isolating and lonely.”

Courtesy Isabel Rock/Instagram

Isabel gave birth to her baby boy on December 6, marking the beginning of a new phase in her and Jacob’s lives. The couple began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement three years later in 2017. They said their “I do’s” surrounded by friends and family in Oregon in September 2019 and revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 1 in July 2021. Since their little one’s arrival, the artist has been an open book about her parenthood journey, postpartum body and more.

When one fan messaged her about their struggles with self-confidence post-baby, Isabel offered some support and words of wisdom.

“Holding space for you. This is me 11 days [postpartum],” Izzy wrote in response alongside a glowing selfie. “I’m in love with my soft, wrinkly belly. I have no desire to ‘bounce back’. My body will never be the same. It was my baby’s first home. It shows that I did one of the hardest, most rewarding jobs. I’m proud of it. I hope you can see your body the same way. It’s an incredible thing.”

Courtesy of Isabel Rock/Instagram

Isabel and Jacob, 24, have decided against sharing photos of their son after his arrival, revealing why they wanted to keep some details private in a recent Q&A following their past experiences on TV.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” she explained about their hesitancy to post content with baby Mateo.

“How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable with sharing when baby is really here,” the new mom added. “Ultimately, Jacob said from the beginning that we would share very little about our kids, and I agreed.”