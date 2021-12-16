Feeling strong! Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock gushed over her postpartum body on Wednesday, December 15, after giving birth to her and husband Jacob Roloff’s son, Mateo Tomás, earlier this month.

The reality TV star, 25, gave a candid response after a “struggling” follower asked how she has been “dealing” with her “body image” since welcoming baby No. 1.

Isabel Rock/Instagram

“Holding space for you. This is me 11 days [postpartum],” Izzy began on her Instagram Stories while sharing a video of herself lifting her shirt. “I’m in love with my soft, wrinkly belly.”

The TLC alum noted she has “no desire to ‘bounce back’” and acknowledged her “body will never be the same” after carrying her son for nine months.

“It was my baby’s first home. It shows that I did one of the hardest, most rewarding jobs. I’m proud of it,” Isabel continued. “I hope you can see your body the same way. It’s an incredible thing.”

Needless to say, Isabel is loving this new chapter in life and raved over what an amazing partner Jacob, 24, has been through it all.

“You, as a father, [have] completely exceeded my expectations beyond anything I thought possible,” the artist gushed about her hubby, whom she married in 2019, via Instagram on December 14. “The fierce love you feel for him is palpable. The way you hardly let him spend a minute alone in the NICU. The way you stay up with him and let me sleep. The way you haven’t let a day go by without telling me I’m a superhero. The way you love both baby and I the way we deserve to be loved. I am just so glad we’re in this thing together, Jacob. I love you more each day.”

Isabel and Jacob welcomed their son at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, December 4. She’s been giving insights into their lives as new parents, including how they landed on his unique name.

The influencer revealed she “fell in love” with her son’s name “many years ago” and Jacob also “loved” it.

“I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it,” she explained via Instagram on December 14, adding that the moniker also “honors” Jacob’s father, Matthew Roloff, since it’s “the Spanish version of the name.”

She added, “We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God,’ which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways.”

As for Tomás, the “Chilean name” is in honor of Izzy’s late brother, musician Tomas Garreton, who died in 2012, according to The Sun.