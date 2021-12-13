Honesty hour! Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock reflected on the “wild and traumatic” birth of baby No. 1, son Mateo, with husband Jacob Roloff.

“A lot of you are asking if I had a C-section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window, it was almost comical,” the new mom, 25, wrote, adding that she is now “tired and happy,” via Instagram on Sunday, December 12.

Jacob, 24, and Isabel’s brother have been helping her find “humor” in her unexpected birth story, which she said she might share in full at a later time.

Isabel Rock/Instagram

“It was wild and traumatic,” continued the TLC star. “I’m just glad I adapted and trusted the entire process. I would do it all again to get Mateo here safely.”

Since welcoming their bundle of joy on December 4, Isabel noted she’s trying to get “lots of rest” during her “postpartum healing.”

The new parents seem to be in baby bliss, and Isabel couldn’t help but gush over her supportive husband, who has been “exceeding my expectations.”

“[He] didn’t let me change a single diaper in the hospital. [He] has my pain meds on an alarm for me to take,” the artist wrote about feeling “so taken care of” since giving birth. “Just all around the best birth partner and dad I could have asked for.”

Although they are over the moon excited about this next chapter together, Isabel opened up about the fear and anxiety that comes with being a first-time parent.

“These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like,” Isabel admitted via Instagram on December 11. “I have never been more hands-on-my-knees afraid, and I have also never known a love so big.”

She continued, “Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us.”

Jacob first revealed the news that Izzy had given birth on December 6. “My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” the reality star tweeted.

Proud grandma Amy Roloff also confirmed the news on her own social media — albeit maybe a bit earlier than her youngest son would have liked.

“I have my Christmas miracles and gifts — two more grandbabies. So much love for my kids/grandkids. Praise the Lord,” the TLC star wrote in a since-deleted post, according to The Sun, seemingly in reference to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming baby No. 3 in November followed by Jacob and Isabel’s bundle of joy.