Leah Remini Shares Fond Memories With Naya Rivera Amid Disappearance

Following the disappearance of Glee actress Naya Rivera, former colleague Leah Remini shared some of her favorite memories with the mother of one while reminiscing on better times.

“Just heartbreaking. Had the pleasure of working with Naya and although the job wasn’t the most pleasurable, she made it so,” the King of Queens actress wrote on an Instagram photo of the two on Thursday, July 9. “She made me laugh on days I didn’t want to laugh, she reminded me to be appreciative of the work and the fun we were having just sitting around with each other. Praying for her, her little boy, her family … #prayfornayarivera.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

The pair previously starred alongside each other on Mad Families. In 2017, Rivera gushed about working with the established actress during an interview with Latina magazine. She admitted she was a fan of Remini’s work and it was “cool” to be in a cast with her.

On Wednesday, July 8, In Touch confirmed Rivera was reported missing after going for a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She rented a pontoon boat three hours before to spend the day with her little boy.

“The son said they were in the water swimming together,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Captain Eric Buschow, told In Touch. “He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.”

The police department tweeted the search for Rivera is now a “recovery effort,” on Thursday, July 9, as “there is a high likelihood that the singer drowned.” Later in the day, the 911 call reporting Rivera missing was released. The caller said the child was found alone in the boat and his mother was “nowhere to be found.”

Rivera’s family is “completely devastated” following her disappearance, a source exclusively told In Touch. “Her family feels like they’re living in a bad dream, they’re all still in disbelief.”