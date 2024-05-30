Leah Messer is on amicable terms with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert six months after filing a protective order against him.

“Jeremy and I are cordial right now,” Leah, 32, exclusively tells In Touch ahead of the season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Thursday, May 30. “I think that him coming to my job and harassing me and propelling me to have to take legal action was alarming. It was scary. But I think we’re in an OK place.”

In December 2023, The U.S. Sun confirmed via a police report that Leah had filed a protective order against Jeremy, 35, after he allegedly showed up to the restaurant where she works. He was joined by a woman referred to as his “new wife” in the police report. The report stated that the woman allegedly threatened to “clock” Leah, which led the reality star to call the authorities.

“Ms. Messer was visibly upset regarding the incident and stated she was in fear of how aggressive the suspect was being,” the police report said. An eyewitness also told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “They stormed in and [he] was intimidating Leah. He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up. The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant.” Jeremy left the scene before police arrived.

Leah says she and Jeremy, whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Adalynn with, now use an app to communicate for coparenting purposes. “Addie was definitely caught in the crossfire,” the West Virginia native admits. “I think it was very difficult for her to navigate at first, but just showing her some support, reaching out and getting her into counseling was beneficial.”

Now, Leah is focused on herself and her three daughters. “Everything’s going great,” she says. “I don’t really date, but I’m content with how things are right now in our lives. I’m not dating.”

Before marrying Jeremy in 2012 and welcoming Adalynn, Leah was briefly married to Corey Simms, who is the father of her twin daughters, Aliannah (Ali) and Aleeah. They tied the knot in 2010 and split in June 2011. She was then married to Jeremy from 2012 until 2015.

In 2022, Leah got engaged to Jaylan Mobley after one year of dating. However, they called off the engagement just two months later. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.