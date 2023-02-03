From teen to mom of three! Fans were first introduced to Leah Messer when she starred on a 2009 episode of 16 & Pregnant.

At the time, Leah was expecting her twin daughters – Aliannah and Aleeah – with her now ex-husband Corey Simms. After welcoming their daughters in 2009, the pair continued appearing on MTV when they were cast on Teen Mom 2 in 2011.

Leah and Corey tied the knot in 2010, though divorced soon after in 2011.

The TV personality later found love with Jeremy Calvert. The duo got married in 2012 and welcomed their daughter, Adalynn, shortly after in 2013. However, their love wasn’t meant to last and they divorced in 2015.

Fans continued to watch Leah grow and evolve as a single mother on the reality show, while they have also been given glimpses into her more recent dating experiences.

In August 2022, Leah got engaged to Jaylan Mobley during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica ​after one year of dating. Despite being seemingly head over heels in love, the pair announced they split two months later in October.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said in a joint statement to In Touch at the time. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other.”

In December 2022, the West Virginia native’s best friend, Nicole Stegall, exclusively gave In Touch an update about how Leah was holding up following the split.

“It took her a minute, but her family and friends have been really supportive through all of this,” Nicole said at the time. “I think Leah really put her all into this relationship and it was heartbreaking. It hurts me for her to get anything negative from social media, etc.”

She continued, “Leah being my best friend, I can speak on what a genuine kindhearted person Leah truly is. She’s definitely bounced back though. She’s planning events, working on future projects and focusing on her and her daughters.”

In February 2023, Leah proved that she has embraced her single status when she shared a video of herself stunning in a sparkly bikini top and thong during a night out with friends.

In the clip, which was shared via Instagram on February 3, the TV personality spun for the camera to give a full look at her bedazzled bikini top and matching high-waisted sheer miniskirt.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Leah’s transformation over the years.