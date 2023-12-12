Teen Mom star Leah Messer has reportedly asked a judge for a protective order against ex-husband Jeremy Calvert after he allegedly came to the restaurant where she works as a waitress and confronted her in a “scary” incident in November.

“He stormed in and was intimidating Leah. He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up,” a source told The Ashley Reality Roundup on Tuesday, December 12, adding, “The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant.”

The insider said that while no physical assault occurred, Jeremy, 34, and his crew “threatened” Leah, 31, which scared her enough to call the police. The outlet said that authorities responded to the restaurant, but no arrests were made. Shortly afterward, Leah filed for a domestic protective order.

While the pair have been divorced since 2015, Leah was still able to make the filing since Jeremy is her former spouse and felt she could allegedly be harmed by “harassment, stalking, psychological abuse or threatening acts.”

The former couple married in 2012 and share daughter Adalynn Faith, 10. Leah was previously married to Corey Simms, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 14.

“There wasn’t even chemistry in these relationships,” Leah told Page Six in May 2022 of her two marriages. “I think I just moved so fast because I was looking for love. For me personally, it was like I wanted to be loved. It was just some sort of comfort for me.”

“I didn’t realize until much later that I wasn’t myself,” the MTV star continued, adding, “I thought once you got married, you had to stay married, period. For me, divorce was liberating. I got to find who I truly was at the end of the day.”

Leah got engaged to boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in August 2022, but the pair split two months later. She revealed in an April 2023 Instagram video that she was happily single.

“Tonight, I decided to court myself on a date, a solo date, just me and myself and I,” Leah told her followers at the time. “And let me just say, I had the best f—king night of my life. I really did, and … everyone knows that I had a breakup in what was it, October of last year? And I thought that it would take me a second.”

“So, I just wanted to say, ladies, single women, whatever — court yourself,” Leah continued. “Even if I’m in a relationship, one thing I’m not gonna forget is to court myself, to take care of myself. I think that oftentimes, we get into relationships, and we forget that. I did. I’m guilty of it. And I wish maybe I wouldn’t have. And I think [tonight], I showed me, ‘What have you been doing this whole time?” I’m so happy with my own company.”