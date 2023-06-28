Back on the dating scene? Teen Mom star Leah Messer seems to be enjoying the single life after her split and called-off engagement to Jaylan Mobley in October 2022. But recently, fans are speculating that Leah might have a new boyfriend now. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about her current relationship status.

Why Did Teen Mom’s Jaylan and Leah Break Up?

After several years of being unlucky in love — including her divorces from ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert and split from ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan — Leah found love again with Jaylan in September 2021.

​​​​“We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PAs in September 2020,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight that same month about how she met Jaylan. “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up, took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance and the U.S. Army Officer proposed to Leah on the couple’s one-year dating anniversary trip in Costa Rica in August 2022. Unfortunately, it didn’t last.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah and Jaylan announced their split just two months later. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement to In Touch in October 2022. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Following the split, Leah has spoken out about the heartbreak and addressed scenes on the MTV series that she called “publicity stunts,” specifically one that involved Jaylan asking her stepdad for his blessing to marry her.

“In the dinner scene after the proposal, it was known that no other blessings were needed or mattered, especially if I was going to open myself to marriage after two failed marriages,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories in December 2022, adding that the moment with her stepdad was “disrespect at its finest” because Jaylan “asked [Leah] prior and proceeded to do so anyway … then tell [her] on camera [after he popped the question].”

Does Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Have a New Boyfriend?

Almost six months after the split, Leah revealed she was dating again as of April 2023.

“Tonight, I decided to court myself on a date, a solo date, just me and myself and I,” Leah told her followers at the time. “And let me just say, I had the best f—king night of my life. I really did, and … everyone knows that I had a breakup in what was it, October of last year? And I thought that it would take me a second.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum then explained that she was “in the best place of [her] life” when she “went into that relationship” with Jaylan, adding that she “thought [she] would never get back” to that feeling following their messy split.

“I thought that I would never get back to that place,” Leah continued. “And tonight, I’m back. I’m back! I’m back, and I’m back, better than ever. I took myself on a date, and it felt so good! It felt so f—king good. Like, I don’t need anybody’s company.”

While Leah has yet to go public with another love interest, fans can tune in to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET starting July 19 to see how what happens next for the mom of three.