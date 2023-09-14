Teen Mom star Leah Messer reunited with her ex-fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, six months after their split.

Leah, 32, called Jaylan, 26, during the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to explain that she was going through the home they previously shared and found his family portraits. Jaylan agreed to meet up with her so he could get them back.

On her drive to meet Jaylan, Leah called her friend Nicole to discuss the plan. “I went through a lot of emotions after the breakup because when you genuinely love someone it takes time to get over, you know what I mean, a breakup,” she said.

Once she saw Jaylan, she returned the portraits and the exes quickly caught up. After Leah said that she and her daughters – Aliannah, Aleeah, and Adalynn – were doing “good,” she admitted that she was experiencing “a lot of emotions.”

The brief interaction ended with Jaylan telling Leah to let him know if she ever needs anything.

Later in the episode, Leah recounted the experience while hanging out with Nicole. “I just don’t look at him like I did,” she said. “I think that I’m not gonna make an attempt to see him all the time. I mean, if I see him, I’m gonna be cordial. Like, I’m good. And I know my boundaries.”

While Leah was happy with how the meeting went, she admitted she doesn’t see herself reconciling with Jaylan. “Sometimes you just don’t get second chances,” she said. “You gotta keep moving. You gotta keep going.”

The former couple began dating in 2021, while they took a major step in their relationship when they bought a house together in April 2022. Jaylan proposed to Leah when they took a trip to Costa Rica in August 2022 to celebrate their one-year anniversary. However, they called it quits two months later in October 2022.

The episode aired three weeks after Leah exclusively spoke to In Touch about where she and Jaylan currently stand. “Me and Jaylan are in touch,” the MTV personality said at the time. “We are cordial.”

Leah then admitted that she didn’t handle the breakup the best, seemingly referring to her past comments including that their relationship was a “facade” during the July 19 episode.

“I think going through a breakup, there comes grief, and I definitely was like rewatching that stuff. I was upset and reasonably so. But also, it doesn’t need to go to social media,” the TV personality said. “I learned a lot from that and we’re cordial and I would like to just keep it pushing.”

The mother of three said that the romance “just didn’t work out,” though added she was “moving forward.”

Leah also noted that she learned lessons from the situation. “I’m grateful for the lessons that I learned within that relationship and the breakup,” she shared. “I’ve grown from that relationship and I’m okay with just that.”