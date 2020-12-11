All about consistency! Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn Efird (a.k.a. Pumpkin) proudly displayed a slimmer figure after her sister Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, revealed her fitness plans for the coming year.

“Definitely feeling on top of things headed into the holidays,” the From Not to Hot star, 20, captioned her promotional post on Friday, December 11. Lauryn, who has been married to husband Joshua Efird since April 2018, continues to share before and after photos to detail her weight loss strides with diet and exercise.

Courtesy Lauryn Efird/Instagram

The mom of one has an impressive social media following after being featured in a few TLC shows such as Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and more. Amid her time in the spotlight, Lauryn welcomed her first child, Ella Grace Efird, in 2017.

It appears Lauryn, Alana and June are feeling motivated. Alana, 15, revealed her own plans to take her fitness game a notch up after sharing a new selfie on October 28.

After a stint in a Florida-based rehab, June told In Touch exclusively she gained 70 pounds in 2020. The Georgia native said she wasn’t able to work out as rigorously or feel the inspiration to make changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I mean, I feel I gained 70 pounds after I got out of rehab, but I also blame not doing drugs and coronavirus on it, too. I call it corona fat,” the WE tv alum said.

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

Now that she is healthy and determined to shed some extra pounds, June shared that she had been “doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible.”

Because of some gym closures in her area, the mom of four said she and boyfriend Geno Doak started exercising outside more often. “Honestly, because we’re in South Florida, they’re starting to shut stuff down and they’ve been restrictive,” June told In Touch in November. “It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing because it is hard.”

It looks like there’s a good chance we’ll see more inspiring weight loss transformations in the Shannon family!