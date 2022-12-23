Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Has Opted for Weight Loss Programs Over the Years: See Transformation Photos

She’s beautiful inside and out! Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has shared her weight loss progress with fans over the years.

In April 2021, the mom of three exclusively opened up to In Touch about her fitness plans and health journey. Pumpkin shares kids Bentley and twins Sylus and Stella with husband Josh Efird.

“I had gained a lot of weight,” she explained at the time. “I was on a different type of birth control, [and with] everything going on with my mama, I was stress eating. I noticed that after I, kind of, let that stuff go in my life and kind of started working on myself. I noticed that I didn’t need to eat as much. I didn’t need to drink as many sodas a day. I didn’t need to eat as many snacks as I was eating. So, now, I eat like I’m supposed to, I don’t drink as much soda. I just drink really water, honestly [sic]. And I stay active.”

Five months prior, the Mama June: From Not to Hot alum revealed to her TikTok followers that she opted for a new weight loss program.

“I’m on the Boom Bod challenge, so I have to loose wait y’all [sic],” she captioned her clip in November 2020.

Despite sharing her motivation to shed pounds, though, Pumpkin has also encouraged fans to embrace their natural body shapes. In February 2022, she and sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson participated in a body positivity photo shoot together, aimed to empower other women to feel confident in their own skin.

The photographer of the event, Kelly Leverett, spoke exclusively to In Touch about the purpose behind the photo shoot.

“I believe every woman is beautiful,” the Georgia-based photographer told In Touch that June. “And by bringing awareness to body positivity so that women can feel empowered and comfortable in their own skin.”

The two Here Comes Honey Boo Boo stars proudly showed off their curves in the snapshots by wearing black lingerie. In a few pictures, the women held up signs with messages of self-confidence. Pumpkin’s sign read, “My body looks like this because I’m a mom,” as she was pregnant at the time with her twins, Sylus and Stella. She gave birth to them on May 19, 2022.

