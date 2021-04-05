Getting real! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) opens up about her 40-lb weight loss journey and how she made some major lifestyle changes in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I had gained a lot of weight. I was on a different type of birth control [and with] everything going on with my mama I was stress eating,” the reality star, 21, tells In Touch exclusively as new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption continue to air. “I noticed that after I, kind of, let that stuff go in my life and kind of started working on myself. I noticed that I didn’t need to eat as much. I didn’t need to drink as many sodas a day. I didn’t need to eat as many snacks as I was eating. So now, I eat like I’m supposed to, I don’t drink as much soda. I just drink really water, honestly. And I stay active. Every time there’s a festival or something outside outdoorsy, me and [my daughter] Ella will go out and walk and things like that.”

Courtesy of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon/Instagram

Lauryn has been showing off her weight loss transformation via Instagram with progress photos since September 2020. The mom of one, who married longtime love Joshua Efird in April 2018, often shares both progress pictures and captions about her diet and exercise journey with her impressive social media following.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum also tells In Touch that she and sister Alana Thompson, otherwise known as Honey Boo Boo, “definitely” motivate each other throughout their fitness journeys. The former Toddlers and Tiaras star, 15, first revealed her fitness plan in an October 2020 Instagram post.

“When I buy water bottles or stuff to put my water in, Alana buys one [too],” Lauryn explains. “She was actually the first ones to buy, like a Hydroflask. I didn’t even know what those were.”

The TLC alum adds that when she cooks at her house, Alana always eats it. “It may not be the greatest food, but it’s a healthier choice than me cooking fried chicken and fries.”

When it comes to their workouts and staying fit, Lauryn says the siblings “go out to flea markets” with “really long walking paths.” They also love to take 3-year-old Ella to the park together. “We can walk around and she can just play at the park and I don’t have to worry about anything,” the WE tv personality says. “We can still see her, she’s within a walking distance of us.”

New episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption air on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.