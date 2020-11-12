Drama! Larsa Pippen shared a cryptic quote about letting go after giving a bombshell interview where she claimed she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian and accused Kanye West of “brainwashing” Kim Kardashian.

“Pray then let it go,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star, 46, shared via Instagram during the early hours of Thursday, November 12. “Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

An insider exclusively told In Touch the KKW Beauty founder, 40, is “really hurt” by Larsa’s claims about the famous family. “No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly. Kim didn’t.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former wife of Scottie Pippen were close friends for years, with Kim frequently referring to her as one of her “best friends.” However, eagle-eyed fans noticed one month ago the reality family stopped following Larsa on Instagram.

The Chicago native broke her silence about the falling out between her and the Kardashians during the November 9 episode of the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast.

Larsa claimed Kanye, 43, was in a “place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.” In addition, the basketball wife said she separated herself more from the “Flashing Lights” rapper when she stopped taking his calls to “rant” at “four, five and six o’clock in the morning.”

“[The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave … Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them,” the mom-of-four said. “When people are not happy and trying to figure out their own s–t. I feel like they want to put pressure and blame other people for their situation.”

As expected, Kim is “pissed” about Larsa’s interview, the insider added. “She, however, will defend Kanye until the end, and she may make a statement now because she’s really upset that someone would say that Kanye would be a reason she wouldn’t talk to them.”

As for Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, Larsa said she was “kind of seeing” the NBA player before he sparked a romance with the Revenge Body host.

“Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Larsa said. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

The tea is piping hot, and it looks like Larsa doesn’t mind spilling a little!