Trouble in paradise? Khloé Kardashian seemingly unfollowed boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Instagram amid rumors he hooked up with Larsa Pippen.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 29, is still following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, it appears she hit the unfollow button, though it is unclear when.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram; Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The surprising move comes amid drama with Larsa, the Kar-Jenner’s ex-friend. In a recent interview with the “Hollywood Raw podcast,” former Real Housewives of Miami star defended herself against cheating rumors.

“I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that. I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the 46-year-old told hosts told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” she continued. “I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Since then, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods seemingly involved herself in the drama by “liking” a slew of shady tweets.

One tweet that Jordyn, 23, gave a thumbs up to read, “So, she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn? Got it.” Meanwhile, another tweet, which Jordyn also “liked” said, “Jordyn Woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation.”

Larsa was particularly hard on The Masked Singer star amid the March 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Tristan.

At the time, Larsa hinted Jordyn was lying about what went on with Tristan on the “Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED].”

“There were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together, and it was like, a weird feeling,” she claimed in June 2019. Fans even called Larsa out for “bullying” the young influencer over her remarks.

KoKo — who shares daughter True Thompson with Tristan — has yet to speak out about Larsa’s comments … or her social media behavior.