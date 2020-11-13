Hmm … Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about being “strong” after seemingly unfollowing boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid Larsa Pippen drama.

“Be strong, but not rude. Be kind, but not weak. Be humble, but not timid. Be proud, but not arrogant,” the message posted to her Instagram Story read. In a separate Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, added her “Tip for Sanity.”

“You do not need to explain yourself to everyone. Learn to distinguish between who deserves an answer and who doesn’t. Your time isn’t always worth it.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

On November 9, Larsa, 46, claimed she “would never lie” about rumors she hooked up with Tristan, 29, while he was dating Khloé. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever,” the former Kardashian BFF told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum divulged. “I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Following the interview, a source exclusively told In Touch Kim, 40, was “really hurt” by her one-time friend’s comments. In addition to what she said about Tristan, Larsa also alleged Kanye West “brainwashed” the famous family.

“No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly,” said the insider about the Skims founder. “Kim didn’t.”

As for the rapper, 43? He “could care less” about her remarks. “Kanye lets everything roll off his back. To him, Larsa is another person not in their life anymore,” a separate source added. “He’s telling Kim to forget about it, and it will go away.”

Back in July, fans noticed that Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were no longer following Larsa on Instagram, and she also unfollowed them. Kanye then tweeted “Larsa” without any explanation before deleting it.

When asked what happened between her and Kim during the podcast, she responded, “I don’t even know. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

The Kar-Jenners have yet to speak out about Larsa’s comments … directly.