A hefty payday! The cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2022, which includes popular stars like Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom and Teddi Mellencamp, will get paid a decent salary in addition to competing for prize money. Learn more about how much they make below!

The celebrity housemates compete for a $250,000 grand prize during the season. The runner-up also gets a check for $50,000 and “America’s Favorite House Guest” receives $25,000. However, the final pot of money is not the only payment contestants receive.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Celebrity Big Brother stars reportedly make $100,000 just for stepping foot through the door of the reality TV home, according to TMZ.

Comparatively, BB15 winner Andy Herren claimed via Twitter in 2020 that some recurring contestants “signed $40,000 deals” to appear on season 22 of the reality show.

In addition, Big Brother contestants get paid a weekly stipend, depending on how long they’re able to stay in the house, according to ScreenRant. While the exact amount each contestant receives per week is not known, regular contestants reportedly earn about $1,000 per week. It’s likely the celebrity cast is raking in even more for their time on show.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022, marks the premiere of the third season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, nearly three years after season 2 wrapped in 2019. The finale date is set for February 23, meaning the housemates will only be together for about a month while raking in a hefty amount of money.

In addition to Shanna, Lamar and Teddi, there are a lot more stars vying for the grand prize. The cast also includes Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Carson Kressley, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, singer Todrick Hall, *NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, SNL alum Chris Kattan, Olympian Mirai Nagasu, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate.

Singer Tamar Braxton previously won season 2 and former NFL player Ricky Williams was the runner-up. As for “America’s Favorite House Guest,” comedian Tom Green stole viewers’ hearts.

Season 1, which aired in 2018, was interesting because TV personality Ross Mathews not only won “America’s Favorite House Guest,” but he was also the runner-up, meaning he earned twice the winnings. Tony Award-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur took home the grand prize.

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS Wednesday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PST