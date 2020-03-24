Don’t mess with his clique. Todrick Hall took to Instagram to defend Taylor Swift in the reignited “Famous” feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. He clapped back at the 39-year-old’s response to the leaked 2016 phone call on Tuesday, March 24.

“I cannot stand this woman!” Todrick began on a screenshot of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram Story where she addressed allegations that she manipulated Taylor’s words. “Kim Kardashian posted these on her Story and is clearly, still missing the point.”

Courtesy of Todrick Hall

He continued to list alleged flaws in Kim’s argument. “1. Taylor didn’t reignite anything, Kris [Jenner] probably leaked this footage her damn self. 2. After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I highly doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this. 3. Just apologize, you self-absorbed, entitled little queen.”

In the screenshot, Kim began to tell her side of the story. “@taylorswift has chosen to reignite an old exchange that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” she wrote. “I feel like I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

Todrick went on to rant about Kim’s full response in now-deleted posts shared to his Instagram Story. He finally threw in the towel and brought his discussion to an end. “Sorry for my venting today but please don’t –k with my friends,” he concluded. “No time for drama. Taking a break from social media, and by break, I mean I’ll be back on in an hour.”

The artist’s fierce defense of his friend comes after Taylor personally addressed the full-leaked 2016 transcript on Monday, March 23. “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for four years) … SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with a link for her followers to donate to Feeding America amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.