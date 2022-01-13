He’s there for her. Lamar Odom shared words of support to his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, despite not speaking to her since Tristan Thompson‘s baby scandal.

“I haven’t been fortunate to reach out to [Khloé, which] is too bad,” Lamar, 42, told TMZ in a video published on Thursday, January 13. “But she’s going to be alright. She’s a strong girl.”

When asked if the former basketball player had anything to say to his ex, whom he was married to from September 2009 until the divorce was finalized in December 2016, he responded that he would first “give her a hug.”

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player said. “What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

He went on to say that Tristan, 30, is “corny” amid his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols and his public Instagram apology to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37.

This isn’t the first time Khloé’s former husband has spoken about the Sacramento Kings player’s infidelity.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Lamar wrote on Facebook on January 3, about the Good American founder. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

The post came just hours after Tristan formally acknowledged the paternity of Maralee’s son, who was born on December 1, 2021, while also apologizing to Khloé, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the NBA player wrote.

Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, impregnated the Houston-based fitness model while still dating Khloé in March 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the father of three added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

During Khloé and Tristan’s on-again, off-again relationship, which began in 2016, the pair has been the subject of a number of highly publicized cheating scandals, including when the basketball player hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Khloé “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a source told Life & Style. “She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son.”