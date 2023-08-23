Don’t be tardy with the payments. Brielle Biermann has been sued by American Express over unpaid credit card debt in a court filing viewed by In Touch on Tuesday, August 22.

The case was filed in Atlanta’s Fulton County civil court on Monday, August 21, with American Express National Bank listed as the plaintiff and naming Brielle, 26, as the defendant. The case type was listed as “contract/account” and according to multiple reports, the former Bravo star had an outstanding balance of $12,870.25.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum had monthly payments of $1,381.88 in the complaint, including a past-due amount of $896.62. She hadn’t made any payments since June, causing American Express to sue for the full amount plus court costs.

Brielle’s financial woes come amid her family having a serious financial crisis. Her parents, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, defaulted on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, in court documents obtained by In Touch on July 11. The paperwork showed that Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, owed $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank after the institution claimed the duo failed to make monthly payments on the loan.

Landmark “terminated the Line of Credit” in May 2023 because the couple ​​“defaulted under the terms” of the agreement. Kim and Kroy also allegedly “refused to accept” a letter in which the bank informed them of the termination.

The home was nearly sold at auction in March. In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the family’s house was facing foreclosure after Kim and Kroy failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the house, which they purchased in 2013 after taking out a $1.65 million mortgage.

The 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom property was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7, 2023, with Truist Bank set to oversee the sale. Kim and Kroy were able to make a last-minute deal and the house taken off the auction block on February 22.

That was just the beginning of the couple’s financial woes. On May 8, it was reported that Kim and Kroy owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. The pair also allegedly owed the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018. That same day, both Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court after 12 years of marriage.

Two months later, the duo had a change of heart with Kim filing documents on July 7, asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice” according to court documents viewed by In Touch. However, it came after the two openly bashed each other in court documents.

On May 22, Kroy filed a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for Kim, alleging that she has exhibited “troubling behavior” including gambling in the months leading up to their split, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former NFL player claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” adding that this “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.