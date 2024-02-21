kourtney kardashian travis barker hug at blink 182 concert

Love Down Under! Travis Barker got some love from his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, while backstage at Blink-182’s concert in Sydney, Australia, on February 16. The sweet moment was captured by a fan who was seated in a “restricted views” section of the arena.

As Kourtney, 44, and a shirtless Travis, 48, swayed back and forth with their arms around each other, the drummer’s bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, joined the embrace. Mark, 51, came up behind Travis and whispered something in his ear, as Tom, 48, wrapped his arms around the singer.

Blink-182 began their tour in Australia on February 9 and will be there for the rest of the month before heading to New Zealand for two shows in March. Kourtney has been Down Under supporting her man and even brought their son, Rocky, along for the trip. At just three months old, it was quite an adventure for the newborn!

“The chaos,” Kourtney captioned some photos from Australia on her Instagram. In the pics, she pushed Rocky’s stroller backstage. The Poosh creator’s kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disick also appeared in the images. It’s unclear if her eldest son, Mason Disick, joined the family on tour.

After wrapping things up in New Zealand, Blink-182 heads to South America for the rest of March and will spend some time in Mexico at the beginning of April. The tour then takes a hiatus until some shows in Europe at the end of August.

Amid the tour, Kourtney and Travis celebrated Valentine’s Day, which also marked the one-year anniversary of when they conceived Rocky. The reality star has been open about conceiving naturally after months of trying to get pregnant via IVF in 2021 and 2022.

“I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF,” she admitted in a 2023 interview. “It went against my tuition and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes.”

Although Kourtney had seven frozen eggs from before she got together with Travis, none of them “survived the thaw” and made it to the embryo stage. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us,” she explained during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

The couple was blessed with Rocky on November 1, 2023, but his birth wasn’t without complications. Kourtney had to undergo emergency fetal surgery while several months pregnant in September 2023. She credited an ultrasound with saving Rocky’s life.

“I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant,” she shared. “I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”