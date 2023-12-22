Their newest punk rocker is here! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcomed baby No. 1, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1. After taking seven weeks to enjoy the newborn bliss, the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 rocker shared the first photos of their baby boy ahead of the holiday weekend.

“ROCKY,” Kourtney, 44, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, December 22, adding a simple black heart emoji. In the photos, the couple wore matching black hoodies as they embraced their little one, including a snap of Kourt breastfeeding and another of Travis, 48, kissing his son.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

Kourtney’s family was quick to flood the comments section with praise for their newest addition with sister Khloé Kardashian writing, “Those little toes!”

The Poosh founder surprised the world on June 16 when she was spotted in the crowd at Blink-182’s Los Angeles concert holding a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” an homage to the music video of band’s 1999 hit “All The Small Things.” The drummer quickly stepped offstage to embrace his wife, whose noticeable baby bump was on full display in a black bodysuit, after reading it.

In the days that followed, Kourt leaned into her pregnancy era, often showing off her bare bump on social media.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned a post days after her public announcement.

In addition to Rocky, the Lemme founder is also mother to sons Mason Disick and Reign Disick and daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The drummer has two children, son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is also a father figure to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 48, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

The happy couple documented their road to parenthood on the family’s Hulu reality series, as Kourtney underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatment while trying to conceive. She told The Wall Street Journal in September 2022 that she had “stopped” her “journey” in order to “just focus on [their] wedding and getting married.”

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in May 2022 in a stunning wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. At the time, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the former Meet the Barkers star “decided to put effort into getting pregnant” after they first “got serious” in their relationship.

“It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source added. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF, but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

Despite the obstacles they faced along the way, the insider emphasized that the duo weren’t giving up on having their own child together.

“It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment,” Kourt later confirmed to Vanity Fair about conceiving their son naturally.