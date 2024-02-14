kourtney kardashian travis recall night they made rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are once again sharing some TMI details on social media. The Poosh creator shared photos from a trip they took in 2023, and her husband left a comment with some NSFW details about what went down behind closed doors on the getaway.

“One year ago today,” Kourtney, 44, captioned her post. Travis, 48, commented, “We made baby Rocky.” In addition to scenic shots from the trip, Kourtney also shared a photo of herself in a bikini and a picture of Travis in a hot tub.

Kourtney previously revealed that the couple’s son was conceived on Valentine’s Day 2023. Although they were able to conceive Rocky naturally, it did not come easy. They had done several rounds of IVF ahead of their May 2022 wedding. Kourtney also had seven frozen eggs from before she started dating Travis, but none of them made it to the embryo stage.

kourtneykardash/Instagram

“People would always tell us, ‘When you stop trying, it’s just going to happen,’” Kourtney shared on a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then … God’s plan.”

After years of friendship, Kourtney and Travis started dating in the fall of 2020. He proposed on their one-year anniversary in October 2021. After eloping in Las Vegas in April 2022, the lovebirds had a big wedding celebration in Italy the following month.

In addition to baby Rocky, who was born on November 1, 2023, Kourtney and Travis both have children from previous relationships. The reality star shares her three children – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, – with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom he still has a close relationship with, from that marriage.

kourtneykardash/Instagram

Throughout their relationship, Kourtney and Travis were vocal about wanting a baby of their own. However, after their failed IVF attempts, they were ready to accept whatever the future held. “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones and mentally it definitely took a toll,” the Lemme creator said in 2023. “I think being happy is what’s important and being a good parent to my kids. We’re just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be.”