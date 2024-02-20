Baby’s first concert! Kourtney Kardashian brought son Rocky Thirteen backstage at husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 show in Australia.

The Kardashians star, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, February 19, with a series of photos taken backstage at the rock band’s concert in Brisbane, Australia. A few of the snaps showed Kourt posing with 3-month-old Rocky’s stroller, although the baby himself was not shown on camera. In one photo, she looked down lovingly at the carriage.

The mom of four was joined by daughter Penelope and son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, could be seen running around excitedly in the background as Kourtney stood with Rocky’s stroller. Her and Scott’s eldest son, Mason, did not appear to be present at the concert.

In other photos, Kourtney, who wore an oversized white and red jersey and pointy heels, posed against a bathroom wall and took a mirror selfie with Penelope. The final slide showed Reign smiling in front of a large banner advertising Blink-182 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Brisbane.

“The chaos,” Kourtney captioned the carousel with a red heart.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality TV personality shared a video of Travis, 48, drumming on stage during the show. She appeared to record the footage from backstage. “Last night was fun,” Kourt wrote over the video.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and the kids have been spending time with Travis on the Australian leg of Blink-182’s tour, which began on February 9. The band will travel through Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne until early March, when they move on to New Zealand.

The family’s international trip comes three months after Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky, their first child together, on November 1, 2023. A source told Life & Style that month that Kourtney was “so in love” with their little boy and planned to spend her “first 40 days” after his birth hunkered down in their California home.

“Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time,” the insider said.

Though Kourtney has been sharing glimpses of mom life with photos of Rocky’s baby gear and updates on her postpartum health journey, the baby himself hasn’t made many appearances on social media. The first photos of Rocky arrived more than one month after his birth.

“ROCKY,” Kourtney captioned a carousel of images on December 22, 2023. The photos showed Kourtney breastfeeding and Travis kissing their baby boy. Another snap gave a close-up of Rocky’s tiny feet, while a fourth showed Kourtney resting in Travis’ lap as he held their son to his chest.